BioMérieux shares are losing ground on the Paris Bourse (-3.43% to 71.80 euros), weighed down by a downgrade from UBS. The bank has moved its rating to neutral from buy and significantly slashed its price target from 138 to 80 euros.
In justification of the move, the Swiss bank believes that short-term visibility is more limited than before. While analysts maintain that the in vitro diagnostics specialist's product quality and competitive positioning support a long-term investment thesis, they add that 'for the stock to recover, we believe management needs to prove its execution capabilities once again.'
To turn positive on the stock again, analysts are waiting to see if the second and third quarters provide evidence that the key variables in the new adjusted EBIT growth forecasts are fully secured.
On April 23, during the release of its quarterly revenue figures, the company revised its financial targets downward. For the 2026 fiscal year, it now expects annual organic sales growth of between 3% and 5%, compared to the previous range of +5% to +7%. Organic growth for contributory operating income is now projected between 0% and 10%, down from the previous forecast of over 10%. These downward revisions are primarily linked to lower expectations regarding the flu season.
UBS notes that bioMérieux possesses solid R&D capabilities and attractive competitive positions, as evidenced by its track record of establishing leadership in new segments, whether developed organically (Microbiology) or through astute acquisitions (BioFire). Analysts believe the new SpotFire platform has the potential to support medium-term outperformance. However, confidence must be restored over the next 12 months for the share price to recover.
bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows:
- medical applications (84.3%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors;
- industrial applications (15.7%).
The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East /Africa (32.3%), North America (45.4%), Asia/Pacific (15.6%), and Latin America (6.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.