Invest Securities has downgraded its recommendation on the stock to neutral (from buy) and set its target price at €124 (from €128) after adjusting its targets "to reflect uncertainties."



Visibility is limited and valuation reasonable, while M&A potential and epidemics remain catalysts to watch.



The analyst believes that the group posted first-half results in line with expectations, with a robust margin but slowing momentum and increasing weakness in China.



"Molecular Diagnostics remains the driving force, while Microbiology and Immunoassays are suffering from China," the broker notes.



Management has broadened the 2025 growth range, while raising the margin target.



"The GO-28 plan targets are still on track, but we now believe an upgrade is unlikely without significant outperformance by Molecular Diagnostics," Invest Securities adds.