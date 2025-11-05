Invest Securities has upgraded bioMérieux shares from "neutral" to "buy," while maintaining its target price at €124.



The broker considers yesterday's quarterly results to be "slightly disappointing," particularly due to the underperformance of Molecular Diagnostics, linked to a later flu season.

On the other hand, the sustained pace of BIOFIRE and SPOTFIRE installations is reassuring, Invest adds, noting that the company has confirmed its 2028 targets. Furthermore, a more intense flu epidemic cannot be ruled out in the United States due to historically low vaccination coverage, it concludes.