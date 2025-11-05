Oxford Nanopore Technologies and bioMérieux announce the launch of AmPORE-TB, a sequencing solution for research use only to rapidly identify antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis.
This research-use-only solution is designed to rapidly identify mutations associated with antibiotic resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis complex bacteria, using Oxford Nanopore sequencing technology.
Tuberculosis is considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent worldwide. Multidrug-resistant tuberculosis affects approximately 400,000 people per year.
The WHO recommends targeted DNA sequencing to detect genetic mutations linked to antibiotic resistance, with AmPORE-TB cited as one of three methods that meet the required performance criteria.
bioMérieux, said that by combining bioMérieux's more than 60 years of expertise in infectious disease diagnostics with Oxford Nanopore's cutting-edge sequencing technology, AmPORE-TB can help inform decisions about the detection and management of antibiotic-resistant tuberculosis.
bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows:
- medical applications (84.8%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors;
- industrial applications (15.2%).
The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.9%), North America (45%), Asia/Pacific (16,5%) and Latin America (6.6%).
