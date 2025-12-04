BioMérieux has announced the commercial release of two immunoassay tests specifically designed for equines: VIDAS Equine INSULIN and VIDAS Equine ACTH, marking "a major advancement in the diagnosis and monitoring of common diseases in horses."

These tests can be performed directly at the point of care, providing veterinarians with laboratory-comparable results within 20 to 45 minutes. This enables improved detection and management of the main chronic equine endocrine disorders.

The new tests operate with the VIDAS KUBE, a compact and user-friendly immunoassay instrument. With this technology, bioMérieux now meets veterinarians' needs with a range of tests dedicated to equine endocrinology.

The in vitro diagnostics specialist notes that the VIDAS Equine INSULIN and VIDAS Equine ACTH tests are initially being marketed in France and the United Kingdom, with an international rollout planned in the coming months.