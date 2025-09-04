Oddo BHF reiterates its Outperform recommendation and its target price of €132 after the group published H1 results and revised its forecasts for 2025.



The group announced Q2 revenue of €946m (+1% and +6.1% at constant currency) and H1 revenue of €2,044m (+7.5% and +9.4% at constant currency) for operating income of €372m (+21.6%).



Management has adjusted its guidance for 2025 with revenue growth of +6%/+7.5% (compared with +7% previously) and EBIT growth of 12% to 18% (compared with at least +10% previously).



Oddo BHF estimates that Q2 revenue will be below consensus expectations (€974.1m), slowing compared to Q1 (+12.7% at constant currency).



All regions are up, except Asia, which was already sluggish in Q1 due to China (China: 5% of revenue / Asia excluding China: +15%).



The analyst also points out that FCF reached €170m (compared to €50m at the end of H1 2024), which is a strong performance (and reveals BIM's potential), and net debt stood at €126m as of June 30 (compared to €41m at the end of 2024).



"The Visible Alpha consensus expects 2025 revenue of €4,240m, up 6.5%, and operating profit of €717m (up 6.5%). Oddo BHF forecasts operating profit of €730m (up 8.4%). The consensus could revise its earnings estimates upward by around 3%-5%e, Oddo BHF says.



At first glance, we believe that the consensus should respond positively to these figures, particularly because for years the consensus has been expecting growth to be better converted into cash and profit, which is now the case this morning. Similarly, the guidance of 20% MOP by 2028 becomes more credible, the broker concludes.



