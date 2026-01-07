BioMérieux Slips Despite Intensifying Flu Season Across the Atlantic
bioMérieux (-1.05%, at 113.60 euros) is not particularly benefiting from the latest FluView report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, cited by TP Icap Midcap, which points to a marked acceleration of the flu season.
In the final week of the year, the estimated number of cases reached 11 million units since the beginning of the season, compared to 2.9 million units just three weeks earlier.
bioMérieux is one of the leaders in in vitro diagnostics and plays a key role in identifying, monitoring, and managing flu epidemics. The company has developed technologies that allow the flu to be distinguished from other respiratory infections.
TP Icap Midcap has maintained its Hold recommendation on bioMérieux shares, while keeping its price target at 119 euros.
bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows:
- medical applications (84.8%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors;
- industrial applications (15.2%).
The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (31.9%), North America (45%), Asia/Pacific (16,5%) and Latin America (6.6%).
