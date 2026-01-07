BioMérieux Slips Despite Intensifying Flu Season Across the Atlantic

bioMérieux (-1.05%, at 113.60 euros) is not particularly benefiting from the latest FluView report by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States, cited by TP Icap Midcap, which points to a marked acceleration of the flu season.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/07/2026 at 05:09 am EST

In the final week of the year, the estimated number of cases reached 11 million units since the beginning of the season, compared to 2.9 million units just three weeks earlier.



bioMérieux is one of the leaders in in vitro diagnostics and plays a key role in identifying, monitoring, and managing flu epidemics. The company has developed technologies that allow the flu to be distinguished from other respiratory infections.



TP Icap Midcap has maintained its Hold recommendation on bioMérieux shares, while keeping its price target at 119 euros.