In the final week of the year, the estimated number of cases reached 11 million units since the beginning of the season, compared to 2.9 million units just three weeks earlier.

bioMérieux is one of the leaders in in vitro diagnostics and plays a key role in identifying, monitoring, and managing flu epidemics. The company has developed technologies that allow the flu to be distinguished from other respiratory infections.

TP Icap Midcap has maintained its Hold recommendation on bioMérieux shares, while keeping its price target at 119 euros.