bioMerieux stands out despite a downgrade of its mid-term targets
The in-vitro diagnostics specialist (+4.46%, at €73.85) on Tuesday reaffirmed its 2026 financial targets after reporting first-half results marked by activity weighed down by a less dynamic respiratory season, but supported by strong performance from its main growth drivers. The group nevertheless lowered its mid-term financial ambitions due to a more uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic backdrop.
bioMerieux posted first-half revenue of €1.97bn, up 0.2% on an organic basis, as sales of BIOFIRE respiratory panels fell 17% against a backdrop of lower circulation of respiratory viruses. By contrast, the four growth drivers of the GO28 strategic plan delivered 6% organic growth, driven in particular by microbiology, industrial applications and Biofire non-respiratory panels. In the second quarter, organic sales growth accelerated to 5%, and to 7% excluding respiratory panels.
Contributive current operating profit (ROCC), or CEBIT, fell 4.9% on an organic basis to €313m, notably hit by a negative currency effect of €35m. Net profit attributable to the group, however, surged 41% to €226m, while free cash flow rose 76% to €299m.
Buoyed by the acceleration seen in the second quarter, bioMerieux reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, projecting organic revenue growth of between 3% and 5% and CEBIT growth of between 0% and 10%. By contrast, the group cut its targets for 2027 and 2028, now aiming for annual organic revenue growth of 3% to 6%, versus a previous target of an average 7% over the 2024-2028 period, while still targeting CEBIT growth, contributive operating profit, that is higher than sales growth.
Analysts' view
AllInvest Securities says the group's first-half release is slightly above expectations on growth and broadly in line on margin, with a second quarter that was more dynamic than anticipated.
UBS makes a broadly similar assessment, noting a beat versus expectations in the April-to-June period. For the first half as a whole, the Swiss bank notes that Ebit missed consensus by only 1%, but benefited from the reimbursement of customs duties, meaning the underlying shortfall is actually larger.
UBS remains neutral on bioMerieux, with a 12-month price target of €80.
bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows:
- medical applications (84.3%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors;
- industrial applications (15.7%).
The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East /Africa (32.3%), North America (45.4%), Asia/Pacific (15.6%), and Latin America (6.7%).
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