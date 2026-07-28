bioMerieux stands out despite a downgrade of its mid-term targets

The in-vitro diagnostics specialist (+4.46%, at €73.85) on Tuesday reaffirmed its 2026 financial targets after reporting first-half results marked by activity weighed down by a less dynamic respiratory season, but supported by strong performance from its main growth drivers. The group nevertheless lowered its mid-term financial ambitions due to a more uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic backdrop.

bioMerieux posted first-half revenue of €1.97bn, up 0.2% on an organic basis, as sales of BIOFIRE respiratory panels fell 17% against a backdrop of lower circulation of respiratory viruses. By contrast, the four growth drivers of the GO28 strategic plan delivered 6% organic growth, driven in particular by microbiology, industrial applications and Biofire non-respiratory panels. In the second quarter, organic sales growth accelerated to 5%, and to 7% excluding respiratory panels.



Contributive current operating profit (ROCC), or CEBIT, fell 4.9% on an organic basis to €313m, notably hit by a negative currency effect of €35m. Net profit attributable to the group, however, surged 41% to €226m, while free cash flow rose 76% to €299m.



Buoyed by the acceleration seen in the second quarter, bioMerieux reaffirmed its 2026 guidance, projecting organic revenue growth of between 3% and 5% and CEBIT growth of between 0% and 10%. By contrast, the group cut its targets for 2027 and 2028, now aiming for annual organic revenue growth of 3% to 6%, versus a previous target of an average 7% over the 2024-2028 period, while still targeting CEBIT growth, contributive operating profit, that is higher than sales growth.



Analysts' view



AllInvest Securities says the group's first-half release is slightly above expectations on growth and broadly in line on margin, with a second quarter that was more dynamic than anticipated.



UBS makes a broadly similar assessment, noting a beat versus expectations in the April-to-June period. For the first half as a whole, the Swiss bank notes that Ebit missed consensus by only 1%, but benefited from the reimbursement of customs duties, meaning the underlying shortfall is actually larger.



UBS remains neutral on bioMerieux, with a 12-month price target of €80.