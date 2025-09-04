Stifel points out that bioMérieux reported H1 2025 results that were 1.3% below the CC consensus, although cFX growth was in line with forecasts and EBIT exceeded expectations by approximately 9%.



Following this earnings announcement, Stifel confirms its buy recommendation on the stock, maintaining its target price at €125.



The analyst also says in his study that forecasts have been reduced for revenue (from >7% to 6%-7.5%), but raised for EBIT (from > 10% to 12%-18% EBIT growth), which, perhaps surprisingly, leads to an upward revision of our EBIT estimates.



"In our view, this quarter, although mixed in terms of trends, could be better than expected in the context of the recent decline in the share price," the broker said.



We believe the key questions for this quarter relate to the specific factors behind the downward revision of forecasts, demand trends for molecular products as the respiratory season approaches, and, more specifically, the slowdown in demand for Spotfire, Stifel concluded.