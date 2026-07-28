BioMerieux trims its medium-term targets

On the release of its half-year results, bioMerieux said it is lowering its medium-term financial outlook, reflecting changes in the geopolitical and macroeconomic backdrop since 2024.

As a result, for 2027 and 2028, it is targeting annual organic revenue growth of between 3% and 6% (instead of 'an average +7% per year over 2024/2028'), as well as annual organic CEBIT growth that is higher than sales growth (versus 'at least +10%' previously).



The in vitro diagnostics specialist nonetheless reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: its organic revenue growth should be between +3% and +5%, and its organic CEBIT growth should be between 0% and +10%.



For the first half of 2026, bioMerieux reported adjusted diluted net income per share of €1.99, down 4% on a comparable basis (-17% on a reported basis), as well as contributive recurring operating income (ROCC) of €313m, an organic decline of 4.9%.



At €1,965m, revenue was virtually flat on an organic basis (+0.2%), with 6% organic growth in sales from the four growth engines of the GO-28 plan, while sales of Biofire respiratory panels were hurt by weaker respiratory epidemiology than a year earlier.



In the second quarter alone, revenue totaled €981m, delivering solid organic growth of +5%, rising to +7% excluding sales of Biofire respiratory panels and to +8.5% for the four growth engines of the GO-28 plan.