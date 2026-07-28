As a result, for 2027 and 2028, it is targeting annual organic revenue growth of between 3% and 6% (instead of 'an average +7% per year over 2024/2028'), as well as annual organic CEBIT growth that is higher than sales growth (versus 'at least +10%' previously).
The in vitro diagnostics specialist nonetheless reaffirmed its 2026 guidance: its organic revenue growth should be between +3% and +5%, and its organic CEBIT growth should be between 0% and +10%.
For the first half of 2026, bioMerieux reported adjusted diluted net income per share of €1.99, down 4% on a comparable basis (-17% on a reported basis), as well as contributive recurring operating income (ROCC) of €313m, an organic decline of 4.9%.
At €1,965m, revenue was virtually flat on an organic basis (+0.2%), with 6% organic growth in sales from the four growth engines of the GO-28 plan, while sales of Biofire respiratory panels were hurt by weaker respiratory epidemiology than a year earlier.
In the second quarter alone, revenue totaled €981m, delivering solid organic growth of +5%, rising to +7% excluding sales of Biofire respiratory panels and to +8.5% for the four growth engines of the GO-28 plan.
bioMérieux designs, develops, produces, and sells systems used in clinical practice to diagnose infectious diseases (including HIV, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections), cancers, and cardiovascular pathologies based on a biological sample (blood, saliva, urine, etc.). Net sales break down by sector of application as follows:
- medical applications (84.3%): in industry, microbiological testing of samples from finished products, materials during the manufacturing process, or the environment, primarily in the food-processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics sectors;
- industrial applications (15.7%).
The group's diagnostic systems consist of three elements with related services: reagents, instruments (or platforms or analyzers), software, and services.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East /Africa (32.3%), North America (45.4%), Asia/Pacific (15.6%), and Latin America (6.7%).
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