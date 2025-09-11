UBS believes that an opportunity for structural growth is emerging. The analyst confirms his buy recommendation on the stock, raising his target price for it to €138 (from €132). This new TP represents 21% upside potential for the French in vitro diagnostics specialist's stock.



The pullback signals an attractive entry point for an unchanged revenue CAGR of 8%; repeat buy on an increased target of €138 (up 20%), UBS says.



bioMérieux has adjusted its 2025 targets, now anticipating organic sales growth of +6% to +7.5% (compared to 'at least 7%' initially), impacted by the decline in the Chinese market.



However, the group now anticipates ROCC (contributive recurring operating income) growth of +12% to +18% LFL (compared with 'at least 10%' initially), supported by improved operating leverage.