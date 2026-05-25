Biosynex announces the divestment of its molecular biology business

Biosynex has announced the receipt of a binding offer from a pharmaceutical industry player for the sale of its entire in-house molecular biology business. Valued at approximately 4 million euros, this transaction is part of the refocusing strategy initiated by the group under its safeguard proceedings.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 05/25/2026 at 02:27 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The completion of the deal remains subject to two conditions precedent: authorization from the supervisory judge overseeing the safeguard proceedings and the consent of creditors holding pledges on the relevant business assets. These conditions are expected to be met by early June 2026.



The agreement provides for the disposal of the business assets related to the Ampliflash® and Ampliquick® ranges, including technological assets, production capacities, and dedicated R&D teams. However, Biosynex will continue to manufacture the products during a transitional period.



The proceeds from the sale, totaling approximately EUR 4m, will be deposited with the Caisse des dépôts et consignations and will remain unavailable throughout the company's observation period.



Through this operation, Biosynex intends to streamline its business portfolio and concentrate its resources on its strategic segments: family health, biotherapy monitoring, and rapid testing.



'This divestment represents a key milestone in the evolution of our strategic roadmap,' emphasized Larry Abensur, CEO of Biosynex. According to him, the transaction should allow the molecular biology business to benefit from an industrial environment conducive to accelerating its technological development, while providing the group with additional financial resources as it prepares its safeguard plan.