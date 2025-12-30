Biosynex: Brigitte Geny Resigns from Her Position as Independent Director

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 12/30/2025 at 12:20 pm EST

The Board of Directors of Biosynex has acknowledged the resignation of Brigitte Geny from her position as independent director, effective January 19, 2026, due to personal reasons. Following this resignation, the Board will be composed of six directors as of January 19, 2026. Furthermore, the company will publish its annual revenue on January 15, after market close.



