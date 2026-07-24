After a 56% rally in a year, further gains will hinge mainly on oral treatments, clinical readouts, and the ability to withstand competition from China.

Up more than 56% over the 12 months through July 7, versus 29% for the Nasdaq 100, the biotech rally is entering a more demanding phase, according to Goldman Sachs. The US bank believes clinical innovation, the expansion of the obesity market, and the return of dealmaking can still support some biotechs, but after the sector's sharp re-rating, upside now depends primarily on clinical results and their conversion into revenue or takeout offers.



Among the various growth drivers, obesity remains the centerpiece. Goldman Sachs raised its estimate of the global market in 2030 by 15%, to $114bn, with 40% potentially coming from oral treatments. Simpler and generally less expensive than injections, these medicines should expand the treated population rather than simply cannibalize Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk sales. The gradual opening of Medicare reimbursement and the increase to 42% in the expected share of sales outside the United States reinforce that outlook.



That promise, however, will need to be validated in the second half by several expected clinical readouts in cardiovascular disease, cancer, and Alzheimer's disease. After the strong share-price gains, companies showing differentiated efficacy, good tolerability, and sufficient cash should be rewarded, while failures will likely be punished more harshly.



Adding to this clinical selectivity is China's rising clout, which already represented 39% of global trials in 2023. Patient recruitment there is two to five times faster, and the per-patient cost of a Phase I trial is close to one-third of the global average. That efficiency benefits Chinese biotechs and drugmakers able to acquire their assets, but it reduces the scarcity premium granted to smaller Western companies that are not sufficiently differentiated.