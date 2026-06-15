Birkenstock to Refinance $900m in Debt

Birkenstock announced on Monday the launch of a $900m refinancing operation, primarily intended to fund the share buyback program unveiled by the sandal manufacturer last month.

Sebastien Foll Published on 06/15/2026 at 10:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The transaction, which includes a senior bond issuance maturing in 2033, is designed to prepay a $428.5m loan carrying a 5.25% coupon that was originally set to mature in 2029.



The issuance will also fund the $250m accelerated share repurchase plan that the footwear brand implemented on May 21, as well as general corporate purposes.



The group justified the move at the time by citing a decline in its share price, which it believes is disconnected from its underlying fundamentals and growth prospects.



A Buyback Plan That Convinces the Market



The share buyback program is scheduled to conclude before June 30, though the group stated it is considering further acquisitions depending on evolving market conditions.



Following these announcements, Birkenstock shares rose 3.5% on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, benefiting from renewed investor interest in consumer-related stocks as easing tensions in the Middle East could lead to lower gasoline prices and revitalize consumer spending.



The stock, which has rallied 61% over the last four weeks, is now up 23% since the beginning of the year.