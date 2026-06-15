The transaction, which includes a senior bond issuance maturing in 2033, is designed to prepay a $428.5m loan carrying a 5.25% coupon that was originally set to mature in 2029.
The issuance will also fund the $250m accelerated share repurchase plan that the footwear brand implemented on May 21, as well as general corporate purposes.
The group justified the move at the time by citing a decline in its share price, which it believes is disconnected from its underlying fundamentals and growth prospects.
A Buyback Plan That Convinces the Market
The share buyback program is scheduled to conclude before June 30, though the group stated it is considering further acquisitions depending on evolving market conditions.
Following these announcements, Birkenstock shares rose 3.5% on Monday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, benefiting from renewed investor interest in consumer-related stocks as easing tensions in the Middle East could lead to lower gasoline prices and revitalize consumer spending.
The stock, which has rallied 61% over the last four weeks, is now up 23% since the beginning of the year.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals and closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday leisure and work. It operates in three operating segments based on its regional hubs: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) comprising sales made to established third-party store networks, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) comprising sales made on globally owned online stores via the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores. It utilizes the B2B channel to facilitate brand accessibility while steering consumers to its DTC channel, which offers its complete product range and access. Its DTC channel enables its brand identity, engage directly with fan base, capture real-time data on customer behavior and provides consumers with product access to distinctive styles.
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