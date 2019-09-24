bitFlyer : Europe and USA Announce New Altcoins Available on Buy/Sell Platform

Cryptocurrency exchange bitFlyer has announced today it is adding new altcoins to its Buy/Sell platform across Europe and the US.

From today, bitFlyer Buy/Sell users in Europe will be able to buy and sell Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Litecoin (LTC), Lisk (LSK) and Monacoin (MONA), securely and directly on the regulated platform, while bitFlyer USA customers will have access to Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Litecoin (LTC).

Andy Bryant, Co-head and COO, bitFlyer Europe, said, “By adding new altcoins, we are expanding bitFlyer’s Buy/Sell offer significantly, giving our customers instant access to some of the largest and most exciting altcoins in the world. Those currencies were previously only available to our Japanese customers, so we’re also consolidating our offer across regions, building a global platform for traders all over the world. By leveraging our experience in Japan, we can offer our European and US customers the same level of speed, simplicity and transparency as we already do for those trading Bitcoin and Ethereum”.

The new altcoins offer bitFlyer customers an alternative to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the existing options on the Buy/Sell platform.

Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) are ranked within the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, whilst Lisk (LSK) and Monacoin (MONA) have lower market capitalisation and therefore are not yet widely available across Europe. The addition of the new coins to the Buy/Sell platform will assist bitFlyer in its mission to enable widespread cryptocurrency adoption.

bitFlyer launched in the USA in November 2017, followed by bitFlyer Europe in January 2018, both as fully owned subsidiaries of bitFlyer, Inc., a household name in the cryptocurrency space in Japan and one of the longest-standing cryptocurrency exchanges. It is the only cryptocurrency exchange to be licenced in Japan, the US and Europe combined, and has also recently been recognised as one of only 10 exchanges that isn’t faking trading volumes.

bitFlyer is passionate about the future of the cryptocurrency industry and aims to support that future by setting the global standard for exchanges. It believes that standards and regulations are fundamental to the future of the industry and is often involved in conversations at the highest level, including having taken part in the recent G20 discussions. It was also involved in the amendment to the Payments Act in Japan which famously recognised bitcoin as legal tender.

ENDS

About bitFlyer EUROPE S.A.

bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of bitFlyer, Inc., a leading bitcoin and blockchain company based in Japan. The European office is located in Luxembourg and operates an exchange platform for European traders to buy and sell digital currencies. bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. site: https://bitflyer.com/en-eu/

About bitFlyer USA, Inc.

bitFlyer USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of bitFlyer, Inc., a leading Bitcoin and blockchain company based in Japan. The US office is located in San Francisco and operates an exchange platform for US traders to buy and sell Bitcoin. Launching in the U.S. in 2017, bitFlyer USA currently operates in 46 states and territories, including New York with the New York Bitlicense. bitFlyer USA, Inc., site: https://bitflyer.com/en-us/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005559/en/