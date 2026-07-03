BlackRock's new bitcoin ETF arrived on the Nasdaq with a simple promise: aim to pay cash every month to its holders. Bitcoin itself has never paid anything to anyone. So someone has to write the check in its place.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Nasdaq open. A new ticker shows up on screens, BlackRock, makes the case for a hybrid product: keep exposure to bitcoin and have cash land in investors' accounts every month.

The backdrop is hardly ideal. In the weeks leading up to the launch, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs had just posted 13 straight days of net outflows. $4.33bn left, 59,351 BTC pulled, according to Galaxy Research cited by BeInCrypto, over the May 15 to June 3 stretch. Even IBIT, BlackRock's flagship Bitcoin ETF, did not escape the pressure. The chart below shows that June ultimately closed with $4.51bn of net outflows, confirming that BITA was launched in a tough month for spot bitcoin ETFs.

Monthly flows for Bitcoin ETFs. Source: SoSoValue

BITA charges annual fees of 0.65%, versus 0.25% for IBIT, according to the issuer's fact sheets. The difference comes down to paying a monthly cash distribution to holders.

Where does the cash come from?

BITA is not inventing yield where none exists. The fund holds exposure to Bitcoin, partly via spot Bitcoin, partly via shares of IBIT. It then sells call options on IBIT, on roughly 25% to 35% of the portfolio. Covered call, behind that jargon, is simply a right to buy that is sold to a third party, in exchange for a premium collected upfront. The buyer pays for the right to buy IBIT shares at a price set in advance, if the market rises beyond that. In the meantime, the premium is collected by BITA and funds the monthly distribution.

The higher expected bitcoin volatility is, the more these contracts can be worth. Put plainly, the more the market thinks Bitcoin can swing, the more the option buyer is willing to pay for that right to buy. Mitchnick gave the press a ballpark figure: an annual yield around 15% to 20%, with about 70% of IBIT's upside still available to the holder, under current market conditions. The remaining 30% is, broadly speaking, the portion of the upside that has been sold to the options market in exchange for the premium.

The price to pay

Put €1,000 into BITA on launch day, with bitcoin at €52,000. From the start, the fund collects a premium by selling options, with a simple commitment: if Bitcoin clears a certain level, say €57,000, part of the upside beyond that goes to the option buyer. Our investor, for their part, hopes to collect cash every month. Now it is up to the market.

Six months later, first scenario: Bitcoin has climbed steadily to €55,000. We stay below the threshold, no one shows up to claim anything. Premiums have come in month after month, and the exposure has tracked the modest rise. Our investor wins on both fronts.

Second scenario: Bitcoin has surged to €68,000. The €57,000 threshold is blown through. The option buyer comes to collect what is owed: the gain between €57,000 and €68,000 goes to them on the covered portion. Our investor keeps the premiums and a slice of the upside, but watches a good chunk of the rally slip away. By contrast, an investor holding IBIT directly would have captured the entire move without sharing.

Third scenario: Bitcoin has plunged to €36,000. No one has any interest in buying above the market price, the option expires forgotten in a drawer. The premiums were indeed collected, but they do not weigh much against a 30% drop in Bitcoin. Our investor absorbs almost all of the decline.

BlackRock is not stepping onto an empty field

The idea is not new. Roundhill got there first in January 2024 with YBTC, built on a similar approach, paying weekly distributions to holders. Global X followed in June 2025 with BCCC, in the same spirit. Goldman Sachs filed its own project with the SEC a few weeks before BITA hit the Nasdaq. The recipe has been circulating for a while. What BlackRock brings is something else: a distribution machine, a network of advisors, and above all the heft of IBIT sitting right next door on the same platforms.

Mitchnick did not hide who BITA is being sold to. He told the press: many advisors, insurers and pension funds find Bitcoin appealing on paper but keep running into the same detail, it pays nothing. The new product solves that detail. And it is arriving at the precise moment when flows are fleeing raw Bitcoin. In other words, demand for classic exposure is cooling, and BlackRock is offering a different front door at the same time.

A bitcoin sliced into a catalog

The most interesting part may not even be BITA itself. Wall Street long offered bitcoin in only one way: you buy it, you hold it, you watch the line. That era is starting to fade. In less than two years, the same exposure now exists in several tailored versions: IBIT for pure upside, BITA for monthly cash, YBTC for a weekly check. Each investor picks their cadence and their profile.