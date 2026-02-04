Bitcoin extended its slide on Tuesday, dropping below the $73,000 mark for the first time in nearly 16 months. The leading cryptocurrency hit an intraday low of $72,884.38, down over 6% in the session. This is its weakest level since November 6, 2024, when it was trading around $68,898. Since the start of the year, bitcoin has lost about 16% of its value, wiping out part of the gains built up last autumn during its record highs.



The pullback comes as risk aversion rises, fueled by persistent geopolitical tensions and an uncertain economic outlook. A partial shutdown of the US federal government, which is delaying the release of major economic data, aggravates investor caution. Crypto-related stocks have not been spared: For example, Strategy, which holds bitcoin as a reserve asset, fell 9%. The market reflects a return to a more defensive stance after a period of heavy speculation in digital assets.