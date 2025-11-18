Bitcoin fell to $95,885 on Friday, its lowest level in six months, in a climate marked by investor mistrust of risky assets. The decline in expectations of monetary easing by the US Federal Reserve is fueling caution in the markets. Cryptocurrencies, which are generally correlated with stocks, are bearing the brunt of this rise in risk aversion, with the prospects of a rate cut in December now estimated at only 40%, down from an almost certain 90% at the beginning of the month.

The decline in bitcoin is part of a broader sell-off. Since its peak on October 7, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has lost more than $1 trillion, i.e. a drop of 24%. Bitcoin has fallen by over 20% in a month, which, according to several analysts confirms its entry into "bearish territory." Outflows from exchange-traded funds reached $870m on Thursday, adding to selling pressure. At the same time, profit-taking is intensifying: Glassnode and CryptoQuant estimate that 815,000 bitcoins were sold in 30 days, a record since January 2024.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency, was trading at $3,175 after briefly hitting a ten-day low. Market operators remain attentive to the series of economic data expected next week, following the reopening of the federal government after a 43-day shutdown. Recent statements by Fed officials, notably Jeffrey Schmid, reinforce the idea that rates will remain unchanged, with the fight against persistent inflation remaining a priority. In this context, cryptocurrencies are struggling to establish themselves as an alternative or safe haven.