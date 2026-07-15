ETF inflows are returning and macro conditions are improving, but weak spot volumes and subdued on-chain activity suggest bitcoin's rebound still lacks broad participation.

BTC recovered toward $65,000 after falling to a recent low of $57,815 on July 1. With spot ETF inflows beginning to return and the macro backdrop showing signs of improvement, the leading cryptocurrency may be setting up for a relief rally, or even the beginning of the end of its current bear market. However, weak spot participation and subdued on-chain activity suggest the rebound still lacks broad conviction. Can returning investors reignite bitcoin's recovery, or is it too early to call a lasting turnaround?

BTC activity remains subdued

While bitcoin's price momentum has turned tentatively bullish, trading activity tells a more cautious story. Average daily spot trading volume across major exchanges tracked by Coinglass has remained below $5 billion, well below the $10–20 billion recorded earlier this year, suggesting the recent rally has been driven by relatively thin liquidity rather than broad-based buying demand.

Derivatives markets paint a similar picture. Perpetual futures traders continue to pay a premium for long exposure, reflecting constructive sentiment, but aggressive buy-side activity has cooled materially.

One notable exception is the decentralized derivatives market. Glassnode notes that top traders on Hyperliquid are maintaining some of the highest sustained net-long BTC positions on record. Their exposure now exceeds levels seen during bitcoin's previous rally toward $83,000, pointing to strong speculative conviction despite the broader market's caution.

Still, on-chain activity remains weak. The number of active and new addresses is about 13% lower than a year ago, according to The Block. Average weekly on-chain transfer volume has fallen from roughly $90 billion to below $50 billion, while miners' revenues have been cut roughly in half over the same period. Together, these metrics continue to point to subdued organic network demand.

Institutional investors slowly return

Trading activity in US spot bitcoin ETFs remains in a quiet regime. According to Glassnode, trading volumes in US spot bitcoin ETFs are down 78% from their peak and remain below 2024 averages.

However, the first signs of renewed institutional demand are beginning to emerge. According to Coinglass, spot bitcoin ETFs have recorded net inflows on most trading days since July 2, attracting a cumulative $177 million. This marks a welcome reversal after nearly two months of almost uninterrupted outflows that reduced total assets under management by roughly $9 billion.

The improving macro environment may be helping sentiment. June CPI came in cooler than expected, with headline inflation at 3.5% versus 3.8% expected and core inflation at 2.6% versus 2.8%. The data eased concerns that the Federal Reserve would need to raise interest rates again. CME Group's FedWatch Tool now assigns an 85.6% probability that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its July 29 meeting, supporting risk assets including bitcoin.