Historic long-term BTC holder selling and miner stress weigh on price, even as institutions continue to accumulate.

Published on 12/18/2025 at 08:58 am EST - Modified on 12/18/2025 at 09:02 am EST

After being rejected near $94,700 last week, bitcoin has resumed its decline and now trades around $87,200. Sentiment has fallen into extreme fear territory, while long-term holders continue to distribute coins at a pace rarely seen in previous cycles.

Can demand keep pace with this surge in supply?

Long-term BTC holders sell, but the pattern is unusual

According to a report from K33 Research cited by Bloomberg , the amount of bitcoin that had remained unmoved for at least two years has fallen by 1.6 million BTC since early 2023, representing roughly $140 billion at current prices. This points to sustained selling from long-term holders. In 2025 alone, nearly $300 billion worth of bitcoin that had been dormant for over a year re-entered circulation.

CryptoQuant graph illustrates this trend on a shorter time frame, using the standard 155-day definition of long-term holders. The current 30-day distribution spike is among the largest observed over the past five years.

Historically, heavy selling by long-term holders has coincided with market tops. Yet this cycle looks different. Instead of a single, climactic distribution wave into a blow-off peak, bitcoin appears to be absorbing a third distinct long-term holder sell phase. So far, price has weakened but not collapsed, suggesting demand remains structurally present.

Miner stress adds to supply pressure

Another source of selling pressure may come from miners. Bitcoin mining profitability declined for a fourth consecutive month in November, falling 14% month-over-month and 20% year-over-year. Lower prices, rising difficulty, and weak fee revenue have pushed many operators below breakeven.

With estimated production costs of nearly $44 per PH/s per day and revenues of around $38, some miners are being forced to shut down and liquidate their reserves to cover operating losses. This type of selling is not discretionary and tends to persist regardless of price.

Part of this pressure may be linked to China. Although mining was officially banned in 2021, Reuters reported in late November that activity had gradually returned, with China accounting for roughly 14% of global hashrate. On December 15, Nano Labs CEO Jack Kong attributed a sharp 8% drop in network hashrate to the shutdown of mining farms in Xinjiang. Even a modest disruption at that scale can meaningfully affect miner behavior and short-term supply.

Historically, periods of miner capitulation have often coincided with or preceded local price bottoms.

Institutions continue buying bitcoin

Despite the drawdown, institutional demand has not disappeared. Strategy added 10,645 BTC between December 8 and December 14, valued at approximately $980 million. Coinbase data also indicates a sharp increase in institutional spot buying over recent sessions, suggesting renewed interest from US-based investors.

Capriole data shows that institutional demand has exceeded newly mined bitcoin for three consecutive days, with buyers absorbing roughly 13% more than the daily supply.

Even spot bitcoin ETFs, which typically see outflows during drawdowns, are showing tentative signs of stabilization. After persistent outflows through most of November, Coinglass recorded a $457m net inflow yesterday.

For now, bitcoin appears stuck in a slow bleed. Spot selling continues to grind against thin bid-side liquidity, while institutional demand absorbs supply without yet pushing price higher. Whether this turns into a sustained recovery will likely depend on macro conditions.