BTC price correction accelerated after a major whale rotated billions into ETH, triggering liquidations and raising questions about the cycle's future.

Bitcoin has fallen over 10% since hitting its all-time high of $124,300 on August 14. With BTC now trading at $111,250, Traders are divided: is this the end of the bull cycle or a temporary setback? The answer looks more complex, with whale-driven capital rotation, leverage unwinding, and shifting institutional preferences all in play.

Capital rotation to ETH

The first 5% dip on August 14 looked like a natural correction. What happened on August 24, however, pointed to a deeper trend.

A longtime Bitcoin whale began rotating out of BTC into ether, wiping $45 billion off Bitcoin’s market cap in a single day. Blockchain data shows the whale transferred 24,000 BTC—worth $2.7 billion—across six transactions to the decentralized perpetuals platform Hyperliquid starting August 16. Of that, 18,142 BTC valued at $2 billion has already been sold and converted into 416,598 ETH. The rotation triggered a cascade of sell orders, sending Bitcoin down 2.2% in nine minutes—from $114,666 to $112,174.

On-chain analyst MLM noted that roughly 275,500 ETH—around $1.3 billion—has already been staked, suggesting the whale’s shift into Ethereum isn’t a short-term trade but part of a longer-term yield strategy. ETH staking yields offer predictable cash flows, making them attractive for treasury-style holdings in a way that Bitcoin’s non-yielding nature cannot replicate.

Another factor weighing on Bitcoin is the selling behavior of older whales with extremely low cost bases. As market analyst Willy Woo wrote on X, “BTC supply is concentrated around OG whales who peaked their holdings in 2011. They bought their BTC at $10 or lower. This differential in cost basis, the supply they hold, and their rate of selling has profound impacts on how much new capital needs to come in to lift the price.” With every sale requiring over $110,000 in fresh capital per Bitcoin to sustain prices, older whales’ rotations exert significant pressure on the market, indeed.

Data from TimechainIndex shows the same whale still holds 152,874 BTC across several addresses, mostly untouched for six years until now. The selling wave began just as inflows into ETH started approaching Bitcoin’s own levels.

Woo also shared a graph showing that ETH flows (beige area) reached $0.9 billion per day in recent weeks, just as BTC flows (golden area) decreased from $2.4 billion to less than $1 billion, This trend was also supported by treasury buyers like Bitcoin mining company BitMine, which began accumulating ETH aggressively this month. Public treasury disclosures create a psychological shift, Woo argued: once one firm moves, others fear being late.

Is the bull run over?

While capital appears to be leaving BTC for greener pastures, Bitcoin’s price may not have spoken its final word.

While Bitcoin’s price drop triggered cascading liquidations, such deleveraging often strengthens market foundations. Data shows the fall to $111,000 wiped out 18% of long positions—one of the largest reset events in over a year. As the crypto analyst FranckAFetter pointed out, this was the sixth long deleveraging event in twelve months, even larger than those during the so-called “tariff tantrum” earlier this cycle. Each time, these deleveraging waves cleared excess leverage from the market and were followed by sharp price rebounds.

Despite the selling pressure, historical cycle analysis suggests Bitcoin may still have room to run. According to Glassnode, prior bull markets in 2017 and 2021 peaked two to three months ahead of the current point in the cycle. If history rhymes, the market could be months away from a final blow-off top, potentially around November 2025.

However, short-term risks remain. CryptoQuant warns that Bitcoin’s 30-day moving average of the Taker Buy/Sell ratio has dropped to its lowest since May 2018, historically signaling near-term selling pressure.

All in all, Bitcoin’s 10% drop may mark the start of a new phase rather than the end of the cycle. As capital rotation, institutional strategies, and leverage resets reshape the market, the coming months will test whether Bitcoin can reclaim momentum—or if a broader shift toward yield-bearing assets like ETH is underway.