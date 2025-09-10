As bitcoin stalls around $112,000 and Ether lingers near $4,330, crypto's mood is becoming heavy with fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Yet, markets often move against the crowd, and some analysts believe the stage is being set for another rally.
 
This growth may affect some cryptoassets more than others. If the signals are right, altcoins, rather than bitcoin, could take the spotlight. And this time, the push might not come from retail degens piling into meme tokens, but from institutions, ETFs, and corporate balance sheets.
 
Bitcoin treasury demand slows
The weakness isn’t just in Bitcoin’s sideways chart. It’s showing up in its treasury momentum, too. According to CryptoQuant, bitcoin treasury companies now hold a record 840,000 BTC in 2025, led by Strategy with 637,000 BTC. The headline number looks impressive, but growth has slowed sharply. Strategy’s monthly increase has fallen from 44% in December 2024 to just 5% in August 2025. The firm added only 3,700 BTC last month, compared with a peak of 134,000 BTC at the height of the accumulation wave.
 
Meanwhile, listed digital asset treasuries (DATs) are losing momentum. NYDIG, a financial services firm, points out that their premiums (gaps between share prices and underlying net asset value) are shrinking, even as Bitcoin printed a fresh all-time high in August. The forces behind this compression can include investor anxiety over forthcoming supply unlocks, changing corporate objectives, increases in share issuance, and simple profit-taking.
If shares start trading at discounts to NAV, buybacks would be the logical fix. Yet no major DAT has such a program in place. Quite the opposite: on September 9, Metaplanet, the Japanese real estate group turned Bitcoin treasury company, announced a fresh share sale. The 385 million new shares, priced at a 9.9% discount, are expected to raise $1.44 billion to expand Bitcoin holdings.
 
Altcoin season signals
Meanwhile, attention is shifting to altcoins. Coinglass’ Altcoin Season Index has climbed to 69, just shy of the 75 threshold that signals a full alt season. Bitcoin dominance has slipped from 66% in June to 58.2%, creating space for other tokens to outperform. Swissblock notes that BTC dominance remains “weak and lateral,” a dynamic that historically fuels altcoin gains if Bitcoin advances without conviction.
 
Market structure also favors altcoins. Technicals on the “Total 3” index (crypto market cap excluding BTC and ETH) published by EllioTrades show an ascending triangle, with a breakout above $1.15 trillion potentially unlocking a move to $1.35 trillion.
 
The analyst said, “Total 3 is SCREAMING that Alt Season is coming… I’m betting a fortune that we see some crazy gains in the next 1–2 quarters.”
Altcoins are getting institutional attention
Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart is also seeing altcoin season coming, largely driven by digital asset treasury companies (DATCOs) buying alts. As he told Milk Road, these DATCOs have delivered massive returns even as individual altcoins lagged.
 
Corporate interest in altcoins is accelerating. Upexi has accumulated $415 million in Solana. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital reportedly plan a $1 billion Solana purchase. In the BNB ecosystem, B Strategy has launched a $1 billion treasury vehicle, while Windtree Therapeutics secured up to $520 million for a BNB reserve.
 
Spot altcoin ETFs could further accelerate the trend. The SEC’s new ETF framework may fast-track crypto ETF applications. According to Bloomberg analysts, it could position ten altcoins for imminent approval, including Solana, Dogecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Stellar, Chainlink, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Hedera. Cardano and XRP could potentially join once their futures meet CFTC listing requirements.
 
Still, Seyffart doubts anything resembling Bitcoin ETF mania will emerge. Advisors tend to prefer baskets over single tokens, making Grayscale’s five-coin fund and Bitwise’s ten-asset product likely winners. And since the futures-based framework leaves approval to the CFTC—not crypto Twitter—it’s a different dynamic.
 
The broader trend is clear: capital that once chased volatile altcoin pumps is migrating into balance sheets, ETFs, and regulated wrappers. That suggests the new alt season will be less about memecoins doubling overnight and more about institutions quietly structuring exposure. Bitcoin treasuries showed what was possible. Crypto treasuries may be the sequel—less retail fireworks, but potentially a lot more firepower.