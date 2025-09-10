A new crypto cycle dynamic is taking shape, as corporates and ETFs drive altcoins while Bitcoin treasuries lose steam.

As bitcoin stalls around $112,000 and Ether lingers near $4,330, crypto's mood is becoming heavy with fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Yet, markets often move against the crowd, and some analysts believe the stage is being set for another rally.

This growth may affect some cryptoassets more than others. If the signals are right, altcoins, rather than bitcoin, could take the spotlight. And this time, the push might not come from retail degens piling into meme tokens, but from institutions, ETFs, and corporate balance sheets.

Bitcoin treasury demand slows

The weakness isn’t just in Bitcoin’s sideways chart. It’s showing up in its treasury momentum, too. According to CryptoQuant, bitcoin treasury companies now hold a record 840,000 BTC in 2025, led by Strategy with 637,000 BTC. The headline number looks impressive, but growth has slowed sharply. Strategy’s monthly increase has fallen from 44% in December 2024 to just 5% in August 2025. The firm added only 3,700 BTC last month, compared with a peak of 134,000 BTC at the height of the accumulation wave.

Meanwhile, listed digital asset treasuries (DATs) are losing momentum. NYDIG, a financial services firm, points out that their premiums (gaps between share prices and underlying net asset value) are shrinking, even as Bitcoin printed a fresh all-time high in August. The forces behind this compression can include investor anxiety over forthcoming supply unlocks, changing corporate objectives, increases in share issuance, and simple profit-taking.