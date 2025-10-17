A mysterious investor has upset the seemingly calm waters of Bitcoin. By massively shorting the cryptocurrency just before a major political announcement, this "whale" triggered a mini-tsunami in the market. Was it just luck, exceptional flair, or good timing? The crypto community is wondering.

Last weekend, Bitcoin experienced one of those episodes that only the market knows how to produce. In a matter of hours, its price fell by nearly 15%, resulting in over $400bn in losses and more than $20bn in liquidations on Friday, October 10. At the center of the storm was a whale, or an investor with an XXL portfolio, who reportedly bet on the market decline just before the announcement of new US tariff measures. The timing was so perfect that it immediately sparked a reaction from the crypto community. But between sharp instinct and suspicions of insider information, it's hard to decide.

A short worthy of a Hollywood movie

According to several on-chain analysts, an anonymous portfolio opened a colossal short position minutes before Donald Trump unveiled new tariffs against China. The operation reportedly yielded over $150m in potential gains on Bitcoin... but it wasn't an isolated incident.

A few days later, the same address reportedly repeated the maneuver, this time on a much larger scale: a bet estimated at $160m on several cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Solana. Once again, the market a dive shortly thereafter. A double masterstroke that turned this unknown trader into a legend or a prime suspect, depending on your point of view.

However, it is difficult to talk about illegality without proof. Instead, those close to the trader speak of a classic macroeconomic bet: he simply anticipated a decline in risky assets after several discouraging economic signals. A bold choice, but not without logic.

A sudden crash and exhausted traders

The fall of Bitcoin triggered a cascade of liquidations. More than $20bn evaporated from leveraged positions, taking with it more than $400bn in market capitalization. Platforms briefly slowed down under the volume of orders, and some investors found themselves trapped without being able to act.



However, the market has already shown its resilience. Some talk of a simple market adjustment, others of a warning to those who play with too much leverage. The world of crypto is anything but plane sailing, and everyone is learning to navigate it in their own way.



Rumors, transparency, and a tense ecosystem



The identity of this whale remains shrouded in mystery. Names have been circulating, notably that of Garrett Jin, former CEO of BitForex, whom some internet users suspect of being linked to the wallet behind the trades. However, Jin has denied any involvement, claiming that the funds belonged to clients.

This episode highlights the fragility of a market where a few players are enough to cause global upheaval. In still a largely unregulated world, where anonymity remains the rule, it is sometimes difficult to distinguish between brilliant strategy and pure manipulation. Whales continue to ride the waves of volatility, while smaller portfolios simply try to stay afloat.