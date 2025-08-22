In its quarterly report, BJ's Wholesale Club raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to between $4.20 and $4.35, while maintaining its assumption of 2%-3.5% growth in comparable sales excluding gasoline.
We are pleased with the performance of the business since the beginning of the year and are confident in the outlook for the second half, the warehouse store chain said.
BJ's Wholesale's Q2 adjusted EPS increased 4.6% to $1.14, with revenue up 3.4% to $5.38bn. Excluding the impact of gasoline, comparable sales rose 2.3%.
Our business model continues to deliver, as we grow our membership (to a record eight million) and gain market share, even in a challenging environment, CEO Bob Eddy said.
BJâs Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is an operator of membership warehouse clubs concentrated primarily on the eastern half of the United States. It provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials and gas. In addition, it offers technology, home decor, apparel, seasonal items. It groups its merchandise offerings into two divisions: grocery and general merchandise and services. Grocery consists of its meat, produce, dairy, bakery, deli and frozen products, packaged foods, beverages, detergents, disinfectants, paper products, beauty care, adult and baby care and pet foods. General merchandise and services consist of electronics, apparel, seasonal goods, small appliances, televisions, optical, tires, and gift cards. It also offers specialty services, such as full-service optical centers, tire installation services, a propane tank filling service, and others. It operates about 244 clubs and 175 BJ's Gas locations in 20 states.