In its quarterly report, BJ's Wholesale Club raised its adjusted EPS guidance range to between $4.20 and $4.35, while maintaining its assumption of 2%-3.5% growth in comparable sales excluding gasoline.



We are pleased with the performance of the business since the beginning of the year and are confident in the outlook for the second half, the warehouse store chain said.



BJ's Wholesale's Q2 adjusted EPS increased 4.6% to $1.14, with revenue up 3.4% to $5.38bn. Excluding the impact of gasoline, comparable sales rose 2.3%.



Our business model continues to deliver, as we grow our membership (to a record eight million) and gain market share, even in a challenging environment, CEO Bob Eddy said.