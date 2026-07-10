BlackRock above the 5% threshold in Mercialys

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under management, told the AMF that it crossed above, on July 6, the thresholds of 5% of Mercialys' share capital and voting rights, following an acquisition of shares on the market.



The US asset management giant said it holds, on behalf of those clients and funds, 4,696,590 Mercialys shares carrying the same number of voting rights, representing 5.002% of the share capital and voting rights of the retail real estate company.