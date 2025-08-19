BlackRock, through its infrastructure subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), has announced the acquisition of 49.99% of Eni CCUS Holding, the carbon capture and storage (CCUS) arm of Italian group Eni. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.



This transaction is part of Eni's strategy to sell minority stakes in its satellite businesses to finance their development. Eni CCUS Holding includes the HyNet and Bacton projects in the United Kingdom, L10 in the Netherlands, and a preferential right to the Ravenna project in Italy.



Claudio Descalzi, Eni's CEO, believes that the arrival of GIP "will strengthen the ability to offer large-scale decarbonization solutions." For Bayo Ogunlesi, GIP's president, this partnership "will accelerate the deployment of large-scale CCUS solutions."



The two partners will share the investment costs associated with developing this business.