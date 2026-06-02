BlackRock crosses 5% threshold in Pernod Ricard

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/02/2026 at 09:00 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has notified the AMF that it crossed above the 5% shareholding threshold in Pernod Ricard on May 29. The asset manager now holds, for the account of said clients and funds, 5.22% of the capital and 4.35% of the voting rights in the spirits giant.



The U.S.-based asset management powerhouse specified that this threshold breach resulted from both on-market and off-market acquisitions of Pernod Ricard shares, as well as an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.