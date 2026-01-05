BlackRock Crosses 5% Threshold in Rexel's Capital and Voting Rights

The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared to the AMF that on December 31, 2025, it had surpassed the 5% threshold of both capital and voting rights in Rexel. BlackRock now holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 5.01% of the capital and voting rights in the company.



This crossing of thresholds is the result of an acquisition of Rexel shares on the market and an increase in the number of Rexel shares held as collateral.