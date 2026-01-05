The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared to the AMF that on December 31, 2025, it had surpassed the 5% threshold of both capital and voting rights in Rexel. BlackRock now holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 5.01% of the capital and voting rights in the company.
This crossing of thresholds is the result of an acquisition of Rexel shares on the market and an increase in the number of Rexel shares held as collateral.
Rexel is the world's leading professional distributor of electrical equipment. Present in 19 countries, the Group offers electrical products and solutions to professionals for buildings and for residential, industrial, and tertiary infrastructures, through a multi-brand network of 1,951 outlets. The products and solutions marketed by the group are in response to demands for electrical equipment, lighting, security, climate control, communication, industrial automation, and energy savings. Net sales break down by market as follows:
- tertiary (48%): malls, sports facilities, hospitals, airports, etc.;
- industry (27%): system integrators, production site builders and equipment producers;
- residential (25%): comfort, security, and home automation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (49.5%), North America (43.9%) and Asia/Pacific (6.6%).
