BlackRock Crosses 5% Voting Rights Threshold in Getlink
Antoine Mariaux
Published on 01/08/2026
at 10:53 am EST
The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has informed the AMF that, as of January 5, 2025, it has surpassed the 5% threshold of voting rights in Getlink. BlackRock now holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 6.44% of the company's share capital and 5.06% of its voting rights.
This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Getlink shares both on and off the market, as well as an increase in the number of Getlink shares held as collateral.
