BlackRock exceeds 5% of Getlink votes
Vincent Gallet
Published on 12/15/2025
at 07:14 am EST
-
Translated by Marketscreener
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
- See original
BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, declared to the AMF that on December 11, it had exceeded the threshold of 5% of Getlink's voting rights and held 6.39% of the capital and 5.02% of the voting rights of Eurotunnel's parent company, Europorte and Eleclink.
The US asset management giant specified that this threshold crossing resulted from an acquisition of Getlink shares on the market and an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.
© MarketScreener.com -
2025