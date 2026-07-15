BlackRock expected to jump sharply after quarterly results
The asset manager posted solid results, with revenue above consensus and a record level of assets under management. BlackRock also says it has "never been more optimistic about growth ahead" and is boosting its share buyback program. That enthusiasm is convincing markets: the stock is expected to rise by around 3% at the opening on Wall Street.
BlackRock reported net income attributable to the group of $1.914bn in the second quarter of 2026, up 20% year over year, and very slightly below consensus ($2.07bn). On an adjusted basis, net income came in at $2.291bn, an increase of 22%.
Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) came to $12.19, up 20%, beating consensus this time ($11.5). On an adjusted basis, EPS reached $13.91 (+15%).
Revenue rose 31% to $7.08bn (consensus: $6.84bn), benefiting from favorable market moves, organic growth in base fees, revenue tied to the HPS acquisition, higher performance fees, and rising revenue from technology services and subscriptions.
The group also said it generated total net inflows of $192bn in the second quarter, helping lift assets under management to a record $15,345bn, up 22% year over year. Over the past 12 months, net inflows totaled $868bn, while organic base fee growth came in at 10%.
"Our momentum is accelerating, and I have never been more optimistic about growth ahead," commented Laurence D. Fink, chairman and chief executive officer.
While BlackRock does not provide traditional financial guidance, the manager is signaling increased confidence in its outlook. The group said it has raised its 2026 share buyback target to $2bn, with quarterly repurchases now planned at $550m, versus $450m carried out in the second quarter.
Laurence Douglas "Larry" Fink (born 1952) BlackRock is the largest money-management firm in the world by assets under management.
Early life and education
Fink grew up in a Jewish family in Van Nuys, California, where his mother was an English professor and his father owned a shoe store.
Career
Fink started his career in 1976 at First Boston, a large New York-based investment bank. Eventually taking charge of First Boston's bond department, Fink was instrumental in the creation and development of the mortgage-backed security market in the United States. At First Boston, Fink was a member of the Management Committee, a Managing Director, and co-head of the Taxable Fixed Income Division; he also started the Financial Futures and Options Department, and headed the Mortgage and Real Estate Products Group.
Fink added as much as $1 billion to First Boston’s bottom line. He was successful at the bank until 1986, when his department lost $100 million due to his incorrect prediction about where interest rates were headed. Fink's longstanding relationships with senior government officials have led to questions about potential conflict of interest regarding government contracts awarded without competitive bidding.
By 2012, BlackRock had $3.5 trillion under management, with 10,000 professionals in 27 countries.
Community involvement
Fink serves on the board of trustees of New York University, where he holds various chairmanships including chair of the Financial Affairs Committee. He also co-chairs the NYU Langone Medical Center board of trustees and is a trustee of the Boys' Club of New York. and Vail, Colorado. The couple have three children. Joshua, the eldest son, is chief executive officer of Enso Capital, a hedge fund in which Fink owns a stake. Fink is a lifelong Democrat.
BlackRock, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment management and technology and subscription services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platforms of alpha-seeking active, private markets, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enable it to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Its product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds, separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. It also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.
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