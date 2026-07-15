BlackRock reported net income attributable to the group of $1.914bn in the second quarter of 2026, up 20% year over year, and very slightly below consensus ($2.07bn). On an adjusted basis, net income came in at $2.291bn, an increase of 22%.

Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) came to $12.19, up 20%, beating consensus this time ($11.5). On an adjusted basis, EPS reached $13.91 (+15%).

Revenue rose 31% to $7.08bn (consensus: $6.84bn), benefiting from favorable market moves, organic growth in base fees, revenue tied to the HPS acquisition, higher performance fees, and rising revenue from technology services and subscriptions.

The group also said it generated total net inflows of $192bn in the second quarter, helping lift assets under management to a record $15,345bn, up 22% year over year. Over the past 12 months, net inflows totaled $868bn, while organic base fee growth came in at 10%.

"Our momentum is accelerating, and I have never been more optimistic about growth ahead," commented Laurence D. Fink, chairman and chief executive officer.

While BlackRock does not provide traditional financial guidance, the manager is signaling increased confidence in its outlook. The group said it has raised its 2026 share buyback target to $2bn, with quarterly repurchases now planned at $550m, versus $450m carried out in the second quarter.