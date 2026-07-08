BlackRock falls below 5% of Mercialys' share capital

In a notice filed with the AMF, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under management, said it crossed downward, on July 2, 2026, below the 5% thresholds of Mercialys' share capital and voting rights, following a sale of shares on the market.



The US asset management giant said it holds, on behalf of those clients and funds, 4,694,250 Mercialys shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 4.99% of the share capital and voting rights of the property company specialized in commercial real estate.