In a notice filed with the AMF, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under management, said it crossed downward, on July 2, 2026, below the 5% thresholds of Mercialys' share capital and voting rights, following a sale of shares on the market.
The US asset management giant said it holds, on behalf of those clients and funds, 4,694,250 Mercialys shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 4.99% of the share capital and voting rights of the property company specialized in commercial real estate.
Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties.
At the end of 2025, Mercialys had a portfolio of 1,996 leases with a rental value of EUR 178.6 million on an annualized basis. It holds assets with an estimated value of EUR 3 billion (including transfer taxes).
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