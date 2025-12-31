BlackRock Falls Below 5% Ownership Threshold in Rexel

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/31/2025 at 03:27 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, reported to the AMF that it had fallen below the 5% threshold of Rexel's share capital and voting rights on December 29, following a reduction in the number of shares held as collateral.



The American asset management giant specified that it now holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 14,922,409 Rexel shares, representing 4.99% of the capital and voting rights of this professional distributor of electrical equipment.