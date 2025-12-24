BlackRock Falls Below 5% Stake in Rexel

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, reported to the AMF that on December 19 it fell below the 5% threshold of both capital and voting rights in Rexel, now holding 4.98% of the capital and voting rights in the electrical equipment distributor.

12/24/2025

The American asset management giant specified that this threshold crossing resulted from the sale of Rexel shares on the market, as well as a decrease in the number of shares held as collateral.