The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has declared to the AMF that on January 9, 2025, it fell below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Nexans, and now holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 4.98% of the company's capital and voting rights.

This crossing of thresholds results from a sale of Nexans shares on the market and a decrease in the number of Nexans shares held as collateral.