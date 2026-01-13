BlackRock Falls Below 5% Threshold in Nexans Capital and Voting Rights
Antoine Mariaux
Published on 01/13/2026
at 10:45 am EST
-
Translated by Marketscreener
Legal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
- See original
The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has declared to the AMF that on January 9, 2025, it fell below the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Nexans, and now holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 4.98% of the company's capital and voting rights.
This crossing of thresholds results from a sale of Nexans shares on the market and a decrease in the number of Nexans shares held as collateral.
© MarketScreener.com -
2026