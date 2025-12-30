BlackRock Falls Below 5% Threshold in Nexans Capital & Voting Rights
Published on 12/30/2025 at 10:12 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
This threshold crossing is the result of a decrease in the number of Nexans shares held as collateral.
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|126.60 EUR
|+0.88%
|+1.93%
|+21.50%
|11:05am
|BlackRock Holds Less Than 5% of Nexans' Share Capital and Voting Rights
|10:12am
|BlackRock Falls Below 5% Threshold in Nexans Capital & Voting Rights
Published on 12/30/2025 at 10:12 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
|11:05am
|BlackRock Holds Less Than 5% of Nexans' Share Capital and Voting Rights
|10:12am
|BlackRock Falls Below 5% Threshold in Nexans Capital & Voting Rights
|Dec. 22
|Nexans in Talks to Sell Autoelectric
|Dec. 22
|Nexans in Talks to Sell Autoelectric for EUR207 Million
|MT
|Dec. 22
|Nexans enters exclusive negotiations to sell Autoelectric to Motherson
|RE
|Dec. 22
|Nexans in Exclusive Talks to Sell Autoelectric to Motherson
|RE
|Dec. 18
|Nexans Selected for Offshore Wind Farm off the English Coast
|Dec. 18
|Nexans Closes Purchase of Canadian Cable Systems Company Electro Cables
|MT
|Dec. 17
|Nexans Completes Acquisition of Electro Cables in Canada
|Dec. 17
|Nexans completes acquisition of Electro Cables
|RE
|Dec. 16
|Nexans S.A. completed the acquisition of Electro Cables Inc.
|CI
|Dec. 09
|Nexans says it continues to execute Great Sea Interconnector project in accordance with contractual obligations
|RE
|Dec. 01
|Nexans trims EPS forecasts and target
|Nov. 25
|French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
|RE
|Nov. 24
|France's Nexans Names New Finance Chief
|MT
|Nov. 24
|Nexans appoints Vincent Piquet as CFO
|RE
|Nov. 24
|Nexans Appoints Vincent Piquet as Chief Financial Officer Effective January 19
|RE
|Nov. 24
|Nexans Appoints Vincent Piquet as Chief Financial Officer, Effective January 19, 2026
|CI
|Nov. 18
|Nexans Launches Share Buyback Program
|Nov. 18
|Nexans launches share buyback program
|RE
|Nov. 17
|Nexans Successfully Launches Its Cable-Laying Vessel, Nexans Electra
|Nov. 03
|Nexans shows solid growth but rising cash concerns
|Oct. 23
|Nexans S.A., Q3 2025 Earnings Call, Oct 23, 2025
|Oct. 23
|Nexans S.A. Announces Total Group Consolidated Sales for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of Year 2025
|CI
|Oct. 23
|Nexans confirms its 2025 targets, with share up over 3%
Trader
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Select your edition
All financial news and data tailored to specific country editions