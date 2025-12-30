The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, reported to the AMF that, on December 29, 2025, it had crossed below the 5% thresholds of both the capital and voting rights of Nexans, holding, for the aforementioned clients and funds, 4.78% of the company's capital and voting rights.

This threshold crossing is the result of a decrease in the number of Nexans shares held as collateral.