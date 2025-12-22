BlackRock Falls Below 5% Voting Rights Threshold in Orange

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds it manages, has notified the AMF that on December 18 it dropped below the 5% threshold of voting rights in Orange, following the sale of shares on the market.

The American asset management giant specified that it now holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 151,428,398 Orange shares representing an equal number of voting rights, or 5.69% of the telecom operator's share capital and 4.76% of its voting rights.