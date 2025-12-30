BlackRock Falls Below the 5% Threshold of Mercialys Capital and Voting Rights

The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and managed funds, declared to the AMF that on December 29, 2025, it had crossed below the 5% thresholds of capital and voting rights in Mercialys, and now holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 4.89% of the capital and voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing results from a decrease in the number of Mercialys shares held as collateral.