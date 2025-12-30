The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and managed funds, declared to the AMF that on December 29, 2025, it had crossed below the 5% thresholds of capital and voting rights in Mercialys, and now holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 4.89% of the capital and voting rights of this company.

This threshold crossing results from a decrease in the number of Mercialys shares held as collateral.