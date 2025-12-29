The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, announced that on December 23, 2025, it fell below the threshold of 5% of the voting rights in Getlink SE. BlackRock now holds, for the aforementioned clients and funds, 34,768,051 Getlink SE shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 6.32% of the capital and 4.97% of the voting rights in the company.

This crossing of the threshold is the result of a decrease in the number of Getlink SE shares held as collateral.