BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and managed funds, has notified the AMF that on December 29, 2025, it fell below the 5% thresholds of both capital and voting rights in Mercialys.
The firm now holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 4.89% of Mercialys' capital and voting rights.

This threshold crossing is the result of a reduction in the number of Mercialys shares held as collateral.