BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and managed funds, has notified the AMF that on December 29, 2025, it fell below the 5% thresholds of both capital and voting rights in Mercialys.
The firm now holds, on behalf of these clients and funds, 4.89% of Mercialys' capital and voting rights.
This threshold crossing is the result of a reduction in the number of Mercialys shares held as collateral.
Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties.
At the end of 2024, Mercialys had a portfolio of 1,927 leases with a rental value of EUR 169.2 million on an annualized basis. It holds assets with an estimated value of EUR 2.8 billion (including transfer taxes).
