BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has notified the AMF that, as of December 29, 2025, it has crossed below the 5% threshold of both the share capital and voting rights of Nexans, now holding 4.78% of the company's share capital and voting rights on behalf of these clients and funds.

This threshold crossing is the result of a decrease in the number of Nexans shares held as collateral.