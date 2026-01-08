BlackRock Holds Over 5% of Getlink Voting Rights
Antoine Mariaux
Published on 01/08/2026
at 10:08 am EST
Translated by Marketscreener
BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has notified the AMF that, as of January 5, 2025, it has surpassed the threshold of 5% of the voting rights in Getlink. The firm now holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 6.44% of the company's share capital and 5.06% of its voting rights.
This threshold crossing results from both the purchase of Getlink shares on and off the market, as well as an increase in the number of Getlink shares held as collateral.
