BlackRock Holds Over 5% of Nexans' Share Capital and Voting Rights
Published on 01/06/2026 at 06:58 am EST
Contact us to request a correction
on January 2, 2025, the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Nexans, and now holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 5.01% of the share capital and voting rights of the company.
This crossing of thresholds results from the acquisition of Nexans shares both off and on the market, as well as an increase in the number of Nexans shares held as collateral.