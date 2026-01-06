BlackRock Holds Over 5% of Nexans' Share Capital and Voting Rights

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/06/2026 at 06:58 am EST

The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has declared to the AMF that it crossed upwards,

on January 2, 2025, the thresholds of 5% of the share capital and voting rights of Nexans, and now holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 5.01% of the share capital and voting rights of the company.



This crossing of thresholds results from the acquisition of Nexans shares both off and on the market, as well as an increase in the number of Nexans shares held as collateral.