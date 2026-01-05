BlackRock Holds Over 5% of Rexel's Capital and Voting Rights

Antoine Mariaux Published on 01/05/2026 at 10:10 am EST

The company BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared that on December 31, 2025, it crossed upwards the thresholds of 5% of the capital and voting rights of Rexel, and now holds, on behalf of said clients and funds, 5.01% of the capital and voting rights of this company.



This crossing of thresholds results from a market acquisition of Rexel shares and an increase in the number of Rexel shares held as collateral.