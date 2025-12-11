BlackRock, acting on behalf of its clients and managed funds, announced on December 9, 2025, that it had surpassed the 5% threshold of Ubisoft's share capital. The firm now holds 6,937,619 Ubisoft shares on behalf of these clients and funds, representing an equivalent number of voting rights. This accounts for 5.15% of Ubisoft's share capital and 4.67% of its voting rights.

This threshold crossing results from both the acquisition of Ubisoft shares on the market and an increase in the number of Ubisoft shares held as collateral.