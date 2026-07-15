BlackRock praised for robust results and share buybacks
BlackRock jumps 7.3% to around $1,100 early in the Wall Street session, following a quarterly report that topped expectations on both profitability and revenue, highlighted by assets under management at a record level, strength that is allowing management to raise its share buyback target.
On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, the asset-management giant posted net income attributable to the group up 22% to $2.29bn for its Q2 2026, translating into EPS up 15% to $13.91, while analysts on average were looking for only $12.69.
Up 39% to nearly $2.92bn, adjusted operating income also beat the market consensus, which was around $2.70bn, and delivered an improved margin of 45.9%, the highest in nearly five years, versus 43.3% in the same period of 2025.
Revenue rose 31% to more than $7.08bn, compared with the $6.84bn average forecast, a gain that was only partially offset by higher adjusted expenses, according to Jefferies.
According to BlackRock, its revenue was supported by favorable market impacts, organic growth in base fees, revenue related to the HPS acquisition, higher performance fees, as well as growth in technology services and subscription revenue.
Assets under management at a record level...
In addition, the New York-based firm said it generated total net inflows of $192bn during the second quarter, helping lift assets under management to a record $15,345bn at the end of June, up 22% year over year.
'Market fundamentals are solid and well supported, driven by higher margins and earnings momentum fueled by new technologies. The breadth and depth of our client relationships globally have never been more important,' said CEO Laurence D. Fink.
'Clients are turning to BlackRock for insights and to capture opportunities. This momentum is driving record financial results, with $868bn of net inflows and 10% organic base-fee growth over the past 12 months,' he added.
...and higher buybacks planned
Beyond these strong financial performances, investors can also take comfort in the group's generosity in returning capital, with $450m of share buybacks executed over the past quarter, the same amount as the prior quarter, in line with Jefferies' expectations.
Above all, the broker points to BlackRock's stated intention to increase the pace of its share buybacks to $550m in the third quarter, lifting the planned full-year 2026 envelope to $2bn, versus a previous target of $1.8bn.
BlackRock, Inc. is an investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment management and technology and subscription services to institutional and retail clients. Its diverse platforms of alpha-seeking active, private markets, index and cash management investment strategies across asset classes enable it to tailor investment outcomes and asset allocation solutions for clients. Its product offerings include single- and multi-asset portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. Its products are offered directly and through intermediaries in a range of vehicles, including open-end and closed-end mutual funds, iShares exchange-traded funds, separate accounts, collective investment funds and other pooled investment vehicles. It also offers technology services, including the investment and risk management technology platform, Aladdin, Aladdin Wealth, eFront, and Cachematrix, as well as advisory services and solutions.
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