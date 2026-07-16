BlackRock shares closed up over 6% at around $1,090 yesterday, following a quarterly report that beat expectations on both profitability and revenue, notably with assets under management at a record level, a strong position that enabled management to raise its share buyback target.

On an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis, the asset management giant posted net income attributable to the group up 22% to $2.29bn for Q2 2026, resulting in EPS that rose 15% to $13.91, while analysts were looking for just $12.69.



Up 39% to nearly $2.92bn, adjusted operating income also topped the market consensus of around $2.70bn, with a margin improving to 45.9%, the highest in nearly five years, versus 43.3% over the same period in 2025.



Revenue, meanwhile, rose 31% to more than $7.08bn, compared with the $6.84bn expected on average, an increase that was only partly offset by higher adjusted expenses, according to Jefferies.



BlackRock says its revenue was supported by the favorable impact of markets, organic growth in base fees, revenue tied to the HPS acquisition, higher performance fees, as well as growth in technology services and subscription revenue.



Record assets under management...



The New York-based company also said it generated total net inflows of $192bn in Q2, helping lift assets under management to a record $15,345bn at the end of June, up 22% y-o-year.



''Market fundamentals are strong and well supported, driven by higher margins and earnings momentum fueled by new technologies. The breadth and depth of our client relationships globally have never been more important,'' CEO Laurence D. Fink said.



"Clients are turning to BlackRock for insights and to seize opportunities. This momentum is delivering record financial results, with $868bn of net inflows and 10% organic base fee growth over the last 12 months," he added.



...and share buybacks set to increase



Beyond these strong financial performances, investors can also welcome the group's willingness to return capital, with $450m in share buybacks completed over the past quarter, the same amount as the prior quarter, in line with Jefferies' expectations.



Above all, the broker points to BlackRock's stated intention to step up the pace of its share buybacks to $550m in Q3, lifting the planned authorization for the full year 2026 to $2bn, versus a previous target of $1.8bn.