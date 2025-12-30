BlackRock Surpasses 5% Stake in Rexel

BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds, has informed the AMF that it exceeded the 5% threshold of Rexel's share capital and voting rights on December 24, following an increase in the number of shares held as collateral.

The American asset management giant specified that it holds, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds, 14,969,922 Rexel shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 5.01% of the share capital and voting rights of the electrical equipment distributor.