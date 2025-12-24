BlackRock Surpasses 5% Voting Rights Threshold in Getlink
Published on 12/24/2025 at 07:01 am EST
This threshold crossing is the result of the acquisition of Getlink SE shares both on and off the market.
|15.81 EUR
|-0.32%
|+3.20%
|+2.63%
