BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, announced that on December 19, 2025, it had crossed above the 5% threshold of voting rights in Getlink SE. The firm now holds, for the benefit of said clients and funds, 35,067,898 Getlink SE shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 6.38% of the company's capital and 5.01% of its voting rights.

This threshold crossing is the result of the acquisition of Getlink SE shares both on and off the market.